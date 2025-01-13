Bombay High Court Demands Swift Trial in Badlapur School Assault Case

The Bombay High Court has called for expedited proceedings in the 2022 Badlapur school sexual assault case, highlighting the need for swift justice due to the victims' young age.

A male attendant had assaulted two young girls within their school premises, leading to his arrest and subsequent killing in police custody.

The court noted failures in police response and is overseeing the trial. Additionally, a safety committee's report on child protection in educational settings is pending, with developments expected by the next hearing on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)