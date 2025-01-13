Madhya Pradesh Contemplates Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, announced on Monday that the state government is considering a ban on liquor in religious cities. This initiative aims to preserve the sanctity of these revered locations.

Yadav highlighted concerns from residents and religious leaders about the negative environmental impact of alcohol sales and consumption in these areas.

The state government is seriously evaluating policy changes to enforce the ban, driven by recommendations from saints and religious figures. A decision is expected soon, with concrete actions to follow, Yadav stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)