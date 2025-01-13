Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Contemplates Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, announced the state's consideration of a liquor ban in religious cities. This move aims to maintain the sanctity of these areas, following complaints about environmental impacts. The state government is reviewing policy improvements and feedback from religious leaders for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh Contemplates Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities
Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, announced on Monday that the state government is considering a ban on liquor in religious cities. This initiative aims to preserve the sanctity of these revered locations.

Yadav highlighted concerns from residents and religious leaders about the negative environmental impact of alcohol sales and consumption in these areas.

The state government is seriously evaluating policy changes to enforce the ban, driven by recommendations from saints and religious figures. A decision is expected soon, with concrete actions to follow, Yadav stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025