Maharashtra's Onion Saga: Protests, Payments, and Policy Changes

Maharashtra's onion farmers have been at the center of a financial storm, as delayed procurement payments led to protests earlier this year. Minister Jaykumar Rawal recently assured that efforts are underway to settle dues amounting to around Rs 20 crore.

The minister highlighted issues such as export restrictions, pest attacks, and low prices, worsened by adverse weather conditions. These factors, compounded with administrative delays, have significantly impacted the farmers' earnings.

In a bid to stabilize the market, Maharashtra's government successfully lobbied for the removal of a 20% export duty. They are now seeking enhanced export incentives under the RODTEP scheme to support farmers and boost onion exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)