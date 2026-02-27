Left Menu

Maharashtra's Onion Saga: Protests, Payments, and Policy Changes

Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal addresses farmer protests over delayed onion procurement payments. The state works to clear dues and improve export conditions, lobbying for export duty removal and better incentives under the RODTEP scheme. Market challenges include weather impacts, costs, and price fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:38 IST
Maharashtra's Onion Saga: Protests, Payments, and Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's onion farmers have been at the center of a financial storm, as delayed procurement payments led to protests earlier this year. Minister Jaykumar Rawal recently assured that efforts are underway to settle dues amounting to around Rs 20 crore.

The minister highlighted issues such as export restrictions, pest attacks, and low prices, worsened by adverse weather conditions. These factors, compounded with administrative delays, have significantly impacted the farmers' earnings.

In a bid to stabilize the market, Maharashtra's government successfully lobbied for the removal of a 20% export duty. They are now seeking enhanced export incentives under the RODTEP scheme to support farmers and boost onion exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Frederiksen's Left Bloc Nears Majority in Danish Election

Frederiksen's Left Bloc Nears Majority in Danish Election

 Global
2
Five Charged for Attempted Murder on Mining Officer in Ballia

Five Charged for Attempted Murder on Mining Officer in Ballia

 India
3
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

 Turkey
4
EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026