Odisha Grants Pension and Medical Aid to Emergency Detainees

The Odisha government has introduced a new initiative offering a monthly pension of Rs 20,000, alongside other benefits, for people imprisoned during the Emergency period. A notification by the state home department confirmed this development on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement on January 2, detailing that the pension would be available under various acts related to the Emergency. In addition to financial support, the state will cover medical expenses for all surviving detainees as of January 1, 2025.

This scheme targets those incarcerated between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, who opposed the Emergency. The benefits will be implemented from January 1, 2025, providing no retroactive advantages. Eligible individuals will also receive complimentary medical treatment through the health & family welfare department's provisions.

