French Transport Minister Under Scrutiny for Fund Misuse

France's national financial prosecutor has launched a preliminary investigation into Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot over alleged misappropriation of public funds. This development presents additional challenges for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou amidst budget negotiations. The investigation focuses on Tabarot's roles between 2018 and 2020 in various public interest groups.

  • Country:
  • France

France's national financial prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation into Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot following suspicions of public fund misappropriation, a judicial source revealed on Monday. This probe increases the pressure on Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who is already facing significant parliamentary resistance in passing the budget.

Efforts to reach Tabarot or any ministry officials for comment proved unsuccessful, according to Reuters. The investigation stems from a report by the French High Authority for Transparency in Public Life published in July 2021, corroborating an article by French newspaper Le Monde.

The inquiry examines Tabarot's activities from 2018 to 2020 in connection with the tourism and cultural public interest group and his communications work for Le Cannet's municipality, then managed by his sister, Michele Tabarot, an MP for the Republican party. Searches were conducted on November 30, 2022, at Tabarot's residence and Le Cannet's city hall and GIP offices, with the investigation still continuing. Tabarot had recently joined Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's administration last month.

