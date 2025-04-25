Left Menu

Ancient Burial Unearths Women's Status in Caral Civilization

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a high-status woman from the ancient Caral civilization in coastal Peru. The find underscores the importance of women in the society. The burial site, once a municipal dump, featured preserved elements indicating the woman's significance, and artifacts surrounded her tomb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 25-04-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 04:01 IST
In a significant archaeological discovery, researchers in coastal Peru have unearthed the 5,000-year-old remains of a woman believed to have been a prominent figure of the Caral civilization. The Caral is considered the oldest city in the Americas.

The discovery was made in Aspero, a sector of the Caral site previously used as a municipal dump. According to archeologist David Palomino, the burial indicated high status, shown by the preserved skin, hair, and manner in which the body was wrapped.

Artifacts surrounding the tomb, including a mantle of Amazonian bird feathers and offerings, highlight the woman's importance. The finding challenges traditional notions by illuminating the role of women alongside men in Caral's societal framework.

