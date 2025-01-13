Left Menu

Farmers Rally for Unity: A Joint Fight for Justice

SKM leaders met with farmer bodies at Punjab-Haryana borders to plan a joint agitation urging the Centre to accept their demands. A unified meeting is set for January 18 to strategize for minimum support price on crops and to strengthen public support against the government.

Updated: 13-01-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) convened on Monday, holding discussions with two primary farmer bodies at Punjab-Haryana borders. The unified front aims to push the Centre into meeting their demands.

The joint effort seeks a strategic blueprint in a meeting scheduled for January 18, focusing on gaining a legal guarantee for a minimum support price on crops. This step is considered crucial by the demonstration's leaders, who emphasize public backing as vital to their success.

The agitation has seen renewed efforts for unity after failed talks earlier this year, driven by the prolonged hunger strike of SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. With past protests seeing victories through cohesive public support, leaders hope for similar outcomes this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

