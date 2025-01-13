Left Menu

Police Intervene to Stop Illegal Buffalo Fight in Maharashtra

A buffalo fighting event in Maharashtra's Raigad district was halted by the police following a tip-off from an animal welfare group. The event, scheduled for Sunday in Tudil tehsil, violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

Updated: 13-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:49 IST
In a swift action against animal cruelty, police halted an illegal buffalo fight in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The intervention came after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) notified local authorities about the event.

Set to occur on Sunday in Tudil tehsil, the buffalo fight was quickly stopped by a team dispatched on the orders of Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge. This decisive move underscores the state's commitment to enforcing animal welfare laws.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, such fights are prohibited, a stance reinforced by repeated Supreme Court directives. Activists and law enforcement alike emphasize the importance of upholding these legal protections for animals.

