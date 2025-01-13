Police Intervene to Stop Illegal Buffalo Fight in Maharashtra

In a swift action against animal cruelty, police halted an illegal buffalo fight in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The intervention came after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) notified local authorities about the event.

Set to occur on Sunday in Tudil tehsil, the buffalo fight was quickly stopped by a team dispatched on the orders of Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge. This decisive move underscores the state's commitment to enforcing animal welfare laws.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, such fights are prohibited, a stance reinforced by repeated Supreme Court directives. Activists and law enforcement alike emphasize the importance of upholding these legal protections for animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)