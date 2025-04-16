Left Menu

Disturbing Case of Animal Cruelty in Morena: Mother-Son Duo Accused

In Morena, Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her son were charged after a video showed them fatally beating puppies with sticks. The incident, captured in Mahavirpura, was reported by the Gau Raksha Samiti. Authorities found more dead animals and are investigating further based on post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:56 IST
Disturbing Case of Animal Cruelty in Morena: Mother-Son Duo Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply unsettling incident from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, police have taken action against a woman and her son accused of brutally beating three puppies to death. The duo's cruel conduct was captured on video, sparking public outrage and leading to charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident unfolded in Mahavirpura, where the mother-son pair, identified as Salma and Arman Khan, allegedly attacked the puppies near their home. The video, which surfaced on social media, prompted the Gau Raksha Samiti to file a formal complaint, bringing the case to the attention of law enforcement.

Further investigations by the police revealed additional fatalities, including another puppy and a female dog found dead behind the accused's residence. The police conducted post-mortem examinations and are set to proceed with the case based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025