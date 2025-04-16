Disturbing Case of Animal Cruelty in Morena: Mother-Son Duo Accused

In a deeply unsettling incident from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, police have taken action against a woman and her son accused of brutally beating three puppies to death. The duo's cruel conduct was captured on video, sparking public outrage and leading to charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident unfolded in Mahavirpura, where the mother-son pair, identified as Salma and Arman Khan, allegedly attacked the puppies near their home. The video, which surfaced on social media, prompted the Gau Raksha Samiti to file a formal complaint, bringing the case to the attention of law enforcement.

Further investigations by the police revealed additional fatalities, including another puppy and a female dog found dead behind the accused's residence. The police conducted post-mortem examinations and are set to proceed with the case based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)