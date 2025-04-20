Left Menu

Animal Cruelty Case: Illegal Transport of Buffaloes in Thane

A man in Thane, Maharashtra, is facing charges for illegally transporting 23 buffaloes under inhuman conditions. The animals were cramped, tied, and lacked basic care during transit. The police registered a case after the driver failed to show valid transport documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:41 IST
Animal Cruelty Case: Illegal Transport of Buffaloes in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly transporting 23 buffaloes inhumanely. The case, registered by local police, highlights severe neglect and cruelty in animal transportation.

The incident came to light on the night of April 17, when a police patrol intercepted a truck in Kukse village. Inside, officers found the buffaloes cramped and tied up, denied fundamental welfare provisions such as ventilation and healthcare.

The driver, unable to present valid documentation for the animals, faces charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

