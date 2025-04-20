Animal Cruelty Case: Illegal Transport of Buffaloes in Thane

A man has been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly transporting 23 buffaloes inhumanely. The case, registered by local police, highlights severe neglect and cruelty in animal transportation.

The incident came to light on the night of April 17, when a police patrol intercepted a truck in Kukse village. Inside, officers found the buffaloes cramped and tied up, denied fundamental welfare provisions such as ventilation and healthcare.

The driver, unable to present valid documentation for the animals, faces charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)