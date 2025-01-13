Left Menu

Sudanese Army's Recapture of Wad Madani Marks Key Turning Point

The Sudanese army recaptured Wad Madani, celebrating with civilians and marking a significant moment in the ongoing civil war. This victory could help restore army control and destabilize Rapid Support Services, although challenges and risks remain in Khartoum and other areas heavily affected by conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:50 IST
Sudanese Army's Recapture of Wad Madani Marks Key Turning Point

Civilians and soldiers in Wad Madani celebrated as the Sudanese army reclaimed the capital of Sudan's El Gezira state from the Rapid Support Services. The city's capture marks a potential turning point in a nearly two-year-long civil war that has caused massive humanitarian crises.

The recapture of El Gezira is crucial for the army, as it could cut off supply lines to Khartoum, where the RSF still controls much of the capital. Residents faced severe hardships as RSF raids led to famine threats and violence, with the army now looking to intensify its efforts in the region.

Despite the victory, experts warn that the RSF might counterattack. The retreat was prompted by depleted resources as the SAF continued its assault. Civilians report extensive looting by RSF forces, leaving many without wealth or security, as the conflict persists in other parts of Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025