Sudanese Army's Recapture of Wad Madani Marks Key Turning Point
The Sudanese army recaptured Wad Madani, celebrating with civilians and marking a significant moment in the ongoing civil war. This victory could help restore army control and destabilize Rapid Support Services, although challenges and risks remain in Khartoum and other areas heavily affected by conflict.
Civilians and soldiers in Wad Madani celebrated as the Sudanese army reclaimed the capital of Sudan's El Gezira state from the Rapid Support Services. The city's capture marks a potential turning point in a nearly two-year-long civil war that has caused massive humanitarian crises.
The recapture of El Gezira is crucial for the army, as it could cut off supply lines to Khartoum, where the RSF still controls much of the capital. Residents faced severe hardships as RSF raids led to famine threats and violence, with the army now looking to intensify its efforts in the region.
Despite the victory, experts warn that the RSF might counterattack. The retreat was prompted by depleted resources as the SAF continued its assault. Civilians report extensive looting by RSF forces, leaving many without wealth or security, as the conflict persists in other parts of Sudan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
