Coal Scam Accused Vikas Mishra Granted Conditional Bail
The Calcutta High Court has granted bail to Vikas Mishra, accused in a coal scam, amidst allegations of harassment of a minor. Arrested last November under the POCSO Act, Mishra secured bail with conditions due to his health condition and claimed false implication.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted bail to Vikas Mishra, implicated in a high-profile coal scam and also accused in a separate minor harassment case.
Mishra, who had been in judicial custody since November following charges under the POCSO Act, secured bail by furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 alongside two sureties.
The court, while considering Mishra's health condition, mandated his presence at all trial court hearings and noted the urgent need for medical attention as per the state government's report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bust of a Fake Passport Racket in West Bengal
West Bengal Cracks Down on Passport Fraud with Verification Overhaul Proposal
Bail-Switching Drama Highlights Intense India-Australia Test Match
West Bengal's Border Security Dilemma: State Police vs. BSF
West Bengal Sets Stage for Rivalry with Kerala in Santosh Trophy Final