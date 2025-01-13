Coal Scam Accused Vikas Mishra Granted Conditional Bail

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted bail to Vikas Mishra, implicated in a high-profile coal scam and also accused in a separate minor harassment case.

Mishra, who had been in judicial custody since November following charges under the POCSO Act, secured bail by furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 alongside two sureties.

The court, while considering Mishra's health condition, mandated his presence at all trial court hearings and noted the urgent need for medical attention as per the state government's report.

