Supreme Court to Hear Majithia’s Bail Plea Amid Allegations of Political Vendetta

The Supreme Court on Friday consented to examine a plea from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, contesting the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to deny him bail in a disproportionate assets case.

A bench, comprising justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria, issued a notice regarding Majithia's plea, scheduling a hearing for January 19. Meanwhile, the request for interim bail was declined.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had previously arrested Majithia, alleging Rs 540 crore accumulation through misconduct, linking to a 2021 drug case probe. Majithia argues political vendetta, as the charges surfaced post his vocal criticism of current governance.

