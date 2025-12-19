Supreme Court to Hear Majithia’s Bail Plea Amid Allegations of Political Vendetta
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's denial of bail in a disproportionate assets case. However, interim bail was refused. Majithia claims the charges are politically motivated.
The Supreme Court on Friday consented to examine a plea from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, contesting the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to deny him bail in a disproportionate assets case.
A bench, comprising justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria, issued a notice regarding Majithia's plea, scheduling a hearing for January 19. Meanwhile, the request for interim bail was declined.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had previously arrested Majithia, alleging Rs 540 crore accumulation through misconduct, linking to a 2021 drug case probe. Majithia argues political vendetta, as the charges surfaced post his vocal criticism of current governance.
