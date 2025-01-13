Late-Night Altercation in Seelampur: A Tale of Tragedy
A fatal altercation occurred in Seelampur, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Sartaj. Initial confrontation with a group led to a second encounter where Raja, 18, fatally stabbed Sartaj. Quick police action led to the capture of five suspects using CCTV footage.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic sequence of events, a young man named Sartaj was killed after a late-night altercation in Seelampur. Police apprehended five individuals for their involvement, including two juveniles, following the violent clash.
The incident unfolded when Sartaj and his friend Usman were confronted by a group of men near Shanti Mohalla. Initial scuffle escalated after Sartaj called reinforcements, leading to a second encounter at a tea stall.
Raja, a member of the assailant group, confessed to stabbing Sartaj during an interrogation. Police relied on CCTV footage analysis to swiftly track and arrest the suspects, revealing the attack stemmed from an unprovoked fight after a drinking party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seelampur
- murder
- crime
- stabbing
- police
- CCTV
- Shahdara
- altercation
- arrest
- investigation
ALSO READ
10-year-old boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna after 16-hour rescue operation, rushed to hospital: Police.
Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment
Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas at chemical plant in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police