Police Bust Gang Extorting Doctors with Fake Crime Syndicate Threats

Delhi Police have arrested four individuals, including a village head, for extorting money from doctors by falsely posing as accomplices of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Initially involved in a mobile tower scam, the gang shifted to extortion when their initial scheme lost effectiveness. The investigation followed a complaint by a doctor who received a threatening letter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have dismantled a gang responsible for extorting money from Delhi-based doctors under the guise of representing the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate. Among those arrested is a village head from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

Initially engaged in fraudulent activities involving fake mobile tower installations, the gang transitioned to extortion by exploiting the fear associated with the Bishnoi group's name. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh, the investigation kicked off after a complaint from a Chief Medical Officer who received a menacing letter.

The police conducted multiple operations, tracking banking activities and surveillance footage, which led to the gang members' arrest. The gang is accused of sending threatening letters to doctors, demanding payments. Their operations were orchestrated with a level of sophistication that included data gathering and strategic use of logistics to avoid detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

