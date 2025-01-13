Police Bust Gang Extorting Doctors with Fake Crime Syndicate Threats
Delhi Police have arrested four individuals, including a village head, for extorting money from doctors by falsely posing as accomplices of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Initially involved in a mobile tower scam, the gang shifted to extortion when their initial scheme lost effectiveness. The investigation followed a complaint by a doctor who received a threatening letter.
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have dismantled a gang responsible for extorting money from Delhi-based doctors under the guise of representing the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate. Among those arrested is a village head from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.
Initially engaged in fraudulent activities involving fake mobile tower installations, the gang transitioned to extortion by exploiting the fear associated with the Bishnoi group's name. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh, the investigation kicked off after a complaint from a Chief Medical Officer who received a menacing letter.
The police conducted multiple operations, tracking banking activities and surveillance footage, which led to the gang members' arrest. The gang is accused of sending threatening letters to doctors, demanding payments. Their operations were orchestrated with a level of sophistication that included data gathering and strategic use of logistics to avoid detection.
