Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Binance's Appeal in Token Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider an appeal by Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of selling unregistered tokens. The lawsuit, filed by investors, will proceed as a lower court ruled that U.S. securities laws apply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:23 IST
Supreme Court Declines Binance's Appeal in Token Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Supreme Court on Monday rejected Binance's attempt to avoid a lawsuit brought by investors. The plaintiffs accuse the leading cryptocurrency exchange and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, of illegally selling unregistered tokens that plummeted in value.

The Supreme Court's decision lets the lawsuit proceed after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled in favor of applying U.S. securities laws. This decision hinges on the fact that token purchases were finalized in the United States after investors paid for them, despite Binance being a non-U.S. entity.

This legal battle underscores increasing scrutiny over cryptocurrency exchanges and their compliance with domestic securities regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025