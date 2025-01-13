Strategic Allies or Tenuous Ties? Russia and Iran Forge New Pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow this week. The two leaders will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, marking a significant moment in the diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tehran, the Kremlin announced recently.

The meeting's agenda includes plans to expand cooperation in areas like trade, transport, and humanitarian efforts, while also addressing pressing regional and international issues. Notably, allegations have emerged accusing Tehran of supplying Moscow with drones for the conflict in Ukraine, claims both nations have denied.

Iran seeks to upgrade its military capability with Russian arms, including advanced air defense systems and fighter jets. This diplomatic engagement comes as Iran confronts internal discontent and regional challenges, seeking Moscow's financial and defense support amidst increasing tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)