Nag Mk 2 Anti-Tank Missile Clears Final Trials, Ready for Induction into Indian Army

The indigenously developed Nag Mk 2, a third-generation Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile, has successfully completed its Field Evaluation Trials at the Pokhran Field Range, marking a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities.

The trials, conducted in the presence of senior Indian Army officers, demonstrated the missile’s exceptional precision and reliability. During three separate evaluations, the missile system effectively destroyed targets at both its maximum and minimum range, validating its fire-and-forget capabilities and operational range.

Additionally, the Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) version-2, an armored platform designed for deploying the missile system, underwent field evaluations and performed seamlessly.

Ready for Deployment

With the successful completion of these trials, the Nag Mk 2 missile system and NAMICA version-2 are now ready for induction into the Indian Army. This marks the culmination of years of research and collaboration among the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, and defense industry partners.

Leadership Acknowledgements

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry stakeholders, highlighting the achievement as a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in advanced defense technologies.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, praised the collaborative efforts that ensured the missile system is ready for operational deployment. “The successful trials demonstrate the potential of indigenous technology to meet modern battlefield requirements,” he stated.

Enhanced Features of Nag Mk 2

The Nag Mk 2 is a state-of-the-art missile designed to destroy heavily armored targets, such as battle tanks, with precision. Key features include:

Fire-and-Forget Capability: Eliminates the need for guidance post-launch.

Operational Versatility: Effective across diverse battlefield conditions.

Advanced Guidance System: Employs imaging infrared (IIR) seekers for precise targeting.

Maximum Range: Approximately 4 km in NAMICA deployment.

Strategic Significance

The induction of Nag Mk 2 enhances India’s anti-tank warfare capabilities, offering a modern solution to counter evolving threats on the battlefield. Its development and testing underscore India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in defense manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Conclusion

With the Nag Mk 2 missile system ready for deployment, India has taken a significant step forward in fortifying its defense arsenal. This success reaffirms the capability of indigenous defense technologies to meet the demands of modern warfare, bolstering the nation’s security and operational readiness.