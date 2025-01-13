Left Menu

Breakthrough Towards Ceasefire: Mediators Present Final Draft to End Gaza Conflict

Mediators provided a final draft to end the Gaza conflict to Israel and Hamas, marking a potential breakthrough. The text for a ceasefire and hostage release was presented by Qatar. Talks in Doha included U.S. envoys from the Biden and Trump administrations. Progress was reported, yet challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:56 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, mediators on Monday handed a final draft to Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the protracted conflict in Gaza. Hosted by Qatar, the talks saw participation from key envoys of both current U.S. President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump. The draft includes terms for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Efforts to broker peace have been ongoing for over a year, involving Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Brett McGurk, the outgoing Biden administration's envoy, and Steve Witkoff, representing Trump's incoming administration, emphasized the critical nature of these discussions. Both Israeli and Hamas representatives reported progress but stopped short of confirming a final agreement.

The urgency of reaching a resolution has heightened as Trump's inauguration nears, with pressure on both sides to finalize the deal. While Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, Hamas insists any agreement should ensure a complete cessation of hostilities and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The situation remains tense as negotiations proceed.

