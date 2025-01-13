Maharashtra Cyber's Swift Intervention Thwarts Loan-Related Suicides

In two disturbing cases of cyber harassment, Maharashtra Cyber officials have averted potential suicides linked to aggressive loan recovery tactics in Pune. Victims in each case were driven to desperation after being harassed by agents from instant loan apps over unnecessary financial demands and threats.

The first victim, a 22-year-old, had repaid a loan of Rs 2800 but was continuously harassed for more money. The situation escalated when callers circulated altered explicit images of a female relative to his family, prompting him to contact the helpline, where swift intervention prevented a tragic outcome.

Similarly, a 35-year-old, who had borrowed for medical reasons, was threatened with public shaming through explicit photos. The victim's plea to the helpline led to immediate police involvement and counseling, showcasing the critical role of cyber surveillance in crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)