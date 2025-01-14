Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfires Devastate Communities Amid High Winds

Los Angeles firefighters are on high alert as fierce winds threaten to escalate two already devastating wildfires. These blazes have leveled communities, claiming at least 24 lives and scorching an area equivalent to Washington, D.C. Residents and officials brace for Santa Ana winds of up to 75 mph, which pose further fire risks.

Over 8,500 firefighters are working tirelessly to curb the Los Angeles fires' advance, which have affected neighboring counties as well. The fires, driven by hurricane-force winds, have turned neighborhoods to ash, reducing more than 12,000 structures to rubble and claiming countless lives.

With over 92,000 people under evacuation, aid and political debates intensify. President Biden promises disaster aid, while Republicans criticize California's resource management. Meanwhile, law enforcement deals with looting and arson, adding to the region's chaos as recovery efforts begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)