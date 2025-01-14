Kerala High Court Approves Bail for Businessman Boby Chemmanur Amid Controversy
The Kerala High Court has granted bail to businessman Boby Chemmanur, accused of sexual harassment by a Malayalam actress. The court noted his cooperation with the investigation was sufficient, despite concerns over his social media activity. The businessman's defense claims the allegations are baseless.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to renowned businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was detained in a sexual harassment case initiated by a female Malayalam actor. The court's decision reflects their acknowledgment that Chemmanur is cooperating and his passport is held, ensuring his availability for police investigations.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan remarked on concerns about the potential double meaning in Chemmanur's comments and pointed out that remarks in the bail application about the actor were considered insulting. Nevertheless, the court decided that Chemmanur's time in judicial custody had already sent a societal message.
Chemmanur, who denied all allegations, was initially denied bail by the Ernakulam Judicial Court and was detained until his successful appeal. His legal team argues the accusations stem from a misunderstanding of the business relationship and events at a public function.
(With inputs from agencies.)
