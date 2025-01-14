Left Menu

Delhi Official Faces FIR Over Election Code Violation

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official for the misuse of a government vehicle for political purposes. The action follows a complaint by the returning officer against Chief Minister Atishi. The incident is currently under further investigation.

Updated: 14-01-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have officially lodged an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official following allegations of misuse of a government vehicle for political purposes. The complaints were initially brought forward by the returning officer targeting Chief Minister Atishi for actions on January 7.

After a comprehensive inquiry, the police proceeded with formal charges against the PWD official, citing the deployment of a government vehicle for election campaigning activities. The FIR was filed at Govind Puri Police Station.

The ongoing investigation is scrutinizing details presented in a complaint letter received by the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji. The directive cited in the FIR underscores a strict prohibition on the use of official vehicles for election-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

