Delhi Official Faces FIR Over Election Code Violation
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official for the misuse of a government vehicle for political purposes. The action follows a complaint by the returning officer against Chief Minister Atishi. The incident is currently under further investigation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have officially lodged an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official following allegations of misuse of a government vehicle for political purposes. The complaints were initially brought forward by the returning officer targeting Chief Minister Atishi for actions on January 7.
After a comprehensive inquiry, the police proceeded with formal charges against the PWD official, citing the deployment of a government vehicle for election campaigning activities. The FIR was filed at Govind Puri Police Station.
The ongoing investigation is scrutinizing details presented in a complaint letter received by the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji. The directive cited in the FIR underscores a strict prohibition on the use of official vehicles for election-related activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Drama
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Sought for Suspended President
Kerala's 2024: Landslides, Political Shifts, and Cinematic Revelations
Political Ripple: Chhagan Bhujbal's Exclusion Sparks Debate in Maharashtra
Political Tensions in Bihar: Yadav vs. Kishor