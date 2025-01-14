Delhi Official Faces FIR Over Election Code Violation

Delhi Police have officially lodged an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official following allegations of misuse of a government vehicle for political purposes. The complaints were initially brought forward by the returning officer targeting Chief Minister Atishi for actions on January 7.

After a comprehensive inquiry, the police proceeded with formal charges against the PWD official, citing the deployment of a government vehicle for election campaigning activities. The FIR was filed at Govind Puri Police Station.

The ongoing investigation is scrutinizing details presented in a complaint letter received by the assistant commissioner of police, Kalkaji. The directive cited in the FIR underscores a strict prohibition on the use of official vehicles for election-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)