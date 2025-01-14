Left Menu

Escalation in U.S.-Russia Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Regions

Ukraine launched a significant drone and missile attack on Russian regions, damaging factories and closing schools. Russian authorities reported downing over 200 drones and five U.S.-made missiles. The attack has heightened fears of escalating conflict, with President Putin warning of global implications.

14-01-2025
Escalation in U.S.-Russia Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Regions
In the latest escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, dozens of Ukrainian drones launched a significant attack on Russian territories, reportedly damaging multiple factories and forcing the closure of schools in a southern Russian city.

According to sources, Russian forces managed to intercept over 200 drones and U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles. The attacks have sparked concerns of further global conflict, as noted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on these developments. Meanwhile, emergency measures, including flight restrictions, have been imposed in several Russian cities as tensions continue to rise.

