Escalation in U.S.-Russia Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Regions

In the latest escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, dozens of Ukrainian drones launched a significant attack on Russian territories, reportedly damaging multiple factories and forcing the closure of schools in a southern Russian city.

According to sources, Russian forces managed to intercept over 200 drones and U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles. The attacks have sparked concerns of further global conflict, as noted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on these developments. Meanwhile, emergency measures, including flight restrictions, have been imposed in several Russian cities as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)