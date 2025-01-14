Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Commends Armed Forces on Veterans’ Day

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the Indian armed forces for their unwavering service to the nation during the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations held at Tanda Artillery Brigade in Akhnoor sector. Addressing the gathering, Abdullah reaffirmed his government's commitment to support the forces in addressing any issues they face.

The event, attended by Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, was a testament to the sacrifices made by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation. Abdullah expressed gratitude towards the veterans, stating that the government is obligated to cater to their needs and help resolve any problems they might encounter.

Abdullah assured the forces of sufficient reservation and financial support, emphasizing his administration's readiness to rectify any past shortcomings. His speech highlighted the administration's dedication to stand by the men and women who defend the country's borders, echoing sentiments of respect and responsibility.

