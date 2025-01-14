Rising Foreign Investments in China's Onshore Yuan Bonds

Foreign investments in China's onshore yuan bonds experienced growth in December 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

As the year concluded, foreign institutions held 4.16 trillion yuan ($567.45 billion) in bonds within China's interbank market, marking an increase from November's 4.15 trillion yuan, as reported by the central bank's Shanghai office.

This increase underscores the continued interest and confidence of foreign investors in China's bond market. The exchange rate stood at 1 USD to 7.3310 yuan renminbi at that time.

