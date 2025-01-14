Amit Shah's Gujarat Visit: Kite Flying, Project Inaugurations, and More

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off his three-day Gujarat visit by reveling in Makar Sankranti festivities, including an engaging kite-flying session with locals in Ahmedabad. He was joined by state officials, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Shah's visit primarily focuses on infrastructure development and cultural participation.

During his visit, Shah is slated to lay the foundation stones for several projects, including a new police station and a housing complex in Ghatlodia. He is also set to inaugurate a barrage on the Sabarmati River and open the new circuit house in Mansa. Other highlights on his agenda include road expansion projects and addressing an audience at an educational institute.

Shah will conclude his visit with further inaugurations, including Gujarat's first bone bank and other facilities in Vadnagar. He will also kickstart a fast-track immigration program at Sardar Patel International Airport. His visit underscores a blend of governance initiatives with cultural ties, reflecting a comprehensive approach to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)