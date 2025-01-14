Left Menu

Trapped in Shadows: South Africa's Illegal Miners' Ordeal

In South Africa, hundreds of illegal miners remain trapped underground in a now-defunct gold mine. Authorities' attempts to force them out by cutting off supplies have been criticized by rights groups. With bodies reportedly piling up, the situation spotlights the dark realities of unregulated mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A life-threatening scenario unfolds in South Africa as rescuers strive to save hundreds of illegal miners trapped underground for months in a deserted mine. The grim situation at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine has already claimed over 100 lives due to starvation and dehydration, according to local reports.

Since November, there has been a tense standoff involving police, miners, and local communities, with authorities determined to clear the mine. Rights groups have condemned the controversial tactics used, such as severing food and water supplies, worsening the miners' already desperate conditions.

This incident underscores the pervasive issue of illegal mining in gold-rich regions where defunct mining sites become targets for informal prospectors. The South African government faces mounting pressure to address both the humanitarian crisis and the legal implications of these mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

