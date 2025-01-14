Trapped in Shadows: South Africa's Illegal Miners' Ordeal

A life-threatening scenario unfolds in South Africa as rescuers strive to save hundreds of illegal miners trapped underground for months in a deserted mine. The grim situation at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine has already claimed over 100 lives due to starvation and dehydration, according to local reports.

Since November, there has been a tense standoff involving police, miners, and local communities, with authorities determined to clear the mine. Rights groups have condemned the controversial tactics used, such as severing food and water supplies, worsening the miners' already desperate conditions.

This incident underscores the pervasive issue of illegal mining in gold-rich regions where defunct mining sites become targets for informal prospectors. The South African government faces mounting pressure to address both the humanitarian crisis and the legal implications of these mining operations.

