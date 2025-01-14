Left Menu

'One Nation, One Election: A Path to Viksit Bharat'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocates for 'One Nation, One Election' as a significant step toward a developed India. He criticizes frequent polls for disrupting government operations and suggests that simultaneous elections would mitigate these challenges, urging national support for the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for public support for the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election,' describing it as a landmark step toward achieving a developed India.

At a recent event by magazine Panchjanya, linked to RSS, Chouhan argued that constant elections stall government functions and affect decision-making in public interest. He suggested that simultaneous polls, currently being evaluated by a parliamentary panel, would alleviate these issues.

Highlighting misuse of Article 356 and frequent state election cycles, Chouhan noted that the suggestion is under opposition from some parties but believes national interest should prevail. He stated that mature voters could still make discerning choices in unified elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

