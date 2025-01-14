'One Nation, One Election: A Path to Viksit Bharat'

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for public support for the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election,' describing it as a landmark step toward achieving a developed India.

At a recent event by magazine Panchjanya, linked to RSS, Chouhan argued that constant elections stall government functions and affect decision-making in public interest. He suggested that simultaneous polls, currently being evaluated by a parliamentary panel, would alleviate these issues.

Highlighting misuse of Article 356 and frequent state election cycles, Chouhan noted that the suggestion is under opposition from some parties but believes national interest should prevail. He stated that mature voters could still make discerning choices in unified elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)