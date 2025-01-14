Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Man in Dowry Suicide Case

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man initially convicted of abetting a woman's suicide due to alleged dowry harassment, citing lack of evidence for his involvement. The Allahabad High Court's previous decision was overturned by the bench, highlighting insufficient proof for the brother-in-law's alleged role in the woman's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:36 IST
The Supreme Court recently acquitted a man charged with abetting a woman's suicide in a dowry case, stating there was insufficient evidence to prove his involvement. The case, which had earlier led to a conviction upheld by the Allahabad High Court, took a turn after a thorough review by the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

The case stemmed from the tragic death of the woman, who set herself ablaze in 1990 following alleged dowry harassment from her husband and in-laws. An FIR was promptly filed by her father, leading to charges against several family members, including her brother-in-law.

The trial court initially charged the accused under Section 304-B of the IPC for dowry death but later modified the convictions under Sections 306 and 498, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Despite this, the man's acquittal was finalized as the court found no concrete evidence of abetment or harassment on his part.

(With inputs from agencies.)

