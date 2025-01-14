Delhi High Court Denies Bail to NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir in Terror Funding Case

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has refused bail to Alemla Jamir, who claims to be a 'cabinet minister' of the insurgent group NSCN-IM, in a case concerning terror funding. The decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, who found no merit in her appeal.

The bench noted the serious allegations against Jamir and the evidence presented, highlighting the fact that her husband remains absconding. They observed that rushing a verdict could compromise justice, yet the prosecution is ensuring the trial proceeds swiftly but fairly.

The National Investigation Agency accused Jamir of coordinating a sophisticated network to extort money for the insurgent group, further complicating her legal situation. She has been in custody since 2019 after being apprehended with undisclosed funds. The court underscored her potential to flee and influence witnesses, ruling against her release.

