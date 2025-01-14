Mizoram Polls: Schedule Announced Amid Controversy

The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) is anticipated to reveal the polling schedule for 544 village councils and 111 local councils on Thursday, according to a statement from State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana on Tuesday.

Lalthlangliana remarked that the poll panel seeks to announce the schedule within the week due to the expiration of current village and local council terms on February 19. This development occurs amidst ongoing preparations for the elections.

Additionally, controversy surrounds the Zoram People's Movement government's decision to cut council terms short, sparking opposition criticism. The All Mizoram Village Councils Association recently withdrew a petition challenging this decision, amid concerns over administrative gaps.

