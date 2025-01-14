Left Menu

Mizoram Polls: Schedule Announced Amid Controversy

Mizoram State Election Commission plans to announce the election schedule for 544 village councils and 111 local councils as current terms expire. The Zoram People's Movement government has faced criticism for reducing council terms to avoid administrative gaps. A related petition was withdrawn by the All Mizoram Village Councils Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:18 IST
The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) is anticipated to reveal the polling schedule for 544 village councils and 111 local councils on Thursday, according to a statement from State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana on Tuesday.

Lalthlangliana remarked that the poll panel seeks to announce the schedule within the week due to the expiration of current village and local council terms on February 19. This development occurs amidst ongoing preparations for the elections.

Additionally, controversy surrounds the Zoram People's Movement government's decision to cut council terms short, sparking opposition criticism. The All Mizoram Village Councils Association recently withdrew a petition challenging this decision, amid concerns over administrative gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

