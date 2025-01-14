The Baltic Pipe Mystery: Shadow Fleet Allegations

In a press statement, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed media reports suggesting a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship was seen hovering over the Baltic Pipe subsea pipeline. Tusk confirmed he had received no information supporting these claims.

The incident was initially reported by Polish state broadcaster TVP World on Tuesday, which cited an anonymous source from the foreign ministry. Despite the serious nature of the allegation, Polish authorities remain without confirmation.

Spokespersons from Poland's foreign ministry and military have also declared a lack of information on the reported incident, casting further doubt on its validity. The situation underscores heightened tensions in the Baltic region.

