The Baltic Pipe Mystery: Shadow Fleet Allegations

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated he had no information regarding a reported incident involving a 'shadow fleet' ship from Russia circling the Baltic Pipe subsea pipeline. The report, broadcasted by Polish state media TVP World, cited a foreign ministry source, though officials could not confirm the event.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:03 IST
In a press statement, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed media reports suggesting a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship was seen hovering over the Baltic Pipe subsea pipeline. Tusk confirmed he had received no information supporting these claims.

The incident was initially reported by Polish state broadcaster TVP World on Tuesday, which cited an anonymous source from the foreign ministry. Despite the serious nature of the allegation, Polish authorities remain without confirmation.

Spokespersons from Poland's foreign ministry and military have also declared a lack of information on the reported incident, casting further doubt on its validity. The situation underscores heightened tensions in the Baltic region.

