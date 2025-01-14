Advancing Social Security for BoCW Workers: A Comprehensive Push by Labour Ministry
The Labour Ministry has urged states to extend full social security benefits to all workers, including health and insurance. The emphasis was on utilizing available funds effectively, integrating technology, and enhancing welfare board functions. States highlighted good practices, and measures against tuberculosis were discussed.
The Labour Ministry has called upon states to ensure comprehensive social security coverage for all workers, emphasizing health insurance and other benefits. This directive emerged during the 16th Monitoring Committee Meeting of Building & Other Construction Workers (BoCW), chaired by Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra on January 13, 2025.
The event saw participation from over 100 officials, including senior ministry figures, labour commissioners, and representatives from the National Health Authority. The state's use of cess funds for BoCW workers was a focal point, with about 5.73 crore workers registered nationwide.
Important issues like tuberculosis eradication among workers, welfare scheme amendments, and technological integrations were also discussed, showcasing the ongoing push for improved support and resources for BoCW workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
