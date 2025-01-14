Left Menu

Swift Justice: Railway Police Nab Phone Thief in Record Time

The Railway Police in Thane swiftly apprehended a suspect, Subham Chavilal Yadav, involved in a mobile phone theft on a local train. The theft occurred at Dombivili station, and within two hours, police recovered the phone and charged Yadav under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

  • India

The Railway Police have swiftly apprehended a suspect involved in a mobile phone theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities confirmed.

According to officials, the suspect stole a phone valued at Rs 17,500 from a local train passenger as it stopped at Dombivili station.

Thanks to rapid investigations following a complaint, the police captured Subham Chavilal Yadav, aged 27, and recovered the stolen phone. Senior inspector Kiran Undre praised the police team's quick action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

