Swift Justice: Railway Police Nab Phone Thief in Record Time

The Railway Police have swiftly apprehended a suspect involved in a mobile phone theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities confirmed.

According to officials, the suspect stole a phone valued at Rs 17,500 from a local train passenger as it stopped at Dombivili station.

Thanks to rapid investigations following a complaint, the police captured Subham Chavilal Yadav, aged 27, and recovered the stolen phone. Senior inspector Kiran Undre praised the police team's quick action.

