Swift Justice: Railway Police Nab Phone Thief in Record Time
The Railway Police in Thane swiftly apprehended a suspect, Subham Chavilal Yadav, involved in a mobile phone theft on a local train. The theft occurred at Dombivili station, and within two hours, police recovered the phone and charged Yadav under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:48 IST
The Railway Police have swiftly apprehended a suspect involved in a mobile phone theft in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities confirmed.
According to officials, the suspect stole a phone valued at Rs 17,500 from a local train passenger as it stopped at Dombivili station.
Thanks to rapid investigations following a complaint, the police captured Subham Chavilal Yadav, aged 27, and recovered the stolen phone. Senior inspector Kiran Undre praised the police team's quick action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
