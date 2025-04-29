Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Madrasas and Mosques in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh administration has taken action against over 20 allegedly illegal madrasas, mosques, and religious structures across four districts. Key activities included sealing, demolition, and eviction efforts, aimed at structures lacking valid documents or built on government land. Similar enforcement actions have been ongoing in recent days.

The Uttar Pradesh administration on Monday launched a significant enforcement drive against unauthorized religious structures. According to official statements, over 20 allegedly illegal madrasas, mosques, and other structures spread across four districts have been targeted.

In Shravasti, 12 unrecognized madrasas were sealed for lacking valid documents. A mosque in Bhartha Roshangarh village was also demolished since it was partially built on government land, informed District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi.

In Maharajganj, a structure meant to develop into a 'mazar' near the India-Nepal border was demolished, with similar actions unfolding in Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich, highlighting ongoing efforts to reclaim government properties.

