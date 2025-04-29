Left Menu

Mass Blackout Disrupts Iberian Peninsula

A widespread blackout disrupted power supply across the Iberian Peninsula, affecting central Lisbon and parts of Madrid for about nine hours. Restoration efforts saw power return to Madrid first, followed by Lisbon an hour later, according to eyewitnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:19 IST
Mass Blackout Disrupts Iberian Peninsula
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a major disruption, a mass blackout swept across the Iberian Peninsula, plunging areas including central Lisbon into darkness for approximately nine hours last Monday. The outage caused significant inconvenience for residents as power was gradually restored.

According to a Reuters witness, parts of Madrid saw the power return an hour earlier than central Lisbon, marking the first signs of recovery in the region. The blackout's impact was felt across multiple sectors, causing disruptions and requiring urgent attention from power companies.

Authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for the cause of the outage, but restoration was prioritized. The incident underscores the vulnerability of power infrastructure and highlights the need for improved grid resilience to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025