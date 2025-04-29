Mass Blackout Disrupts Iberian Peninsula
A widespread blackout disrupted power supply across the Iberian Peninsula, affecting central Lisbon and parts of Madrid for about nine hours. Restoration efforts saw power return to Madrid first, followed by Lisbon an hour later, according to eyewitnesses.
In a major disruption, a mass blackout swept across the Iberian Peninsula, plunging areas including central Lisbon into darkness for approximately nine hours last Monday. The outage caused significant inconvenience for residents as power was gradually restored.
According to a Reuters witness, parts of Madrid saw the power return an hour earlier than central Lisbon, marking the first signs of recovery in the region. The blackout's impact was felt across multiple sectors, causing disruptions and requiring urgent attention from power companies.
Authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for the cause of the outage, but restoration was prioritized. The incident underscores the vulnerability of power infrastructure and highlights the need for improved grid resilience to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
