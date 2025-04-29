Mass Blackout Disrupts Iberian Peninsula

In a major disruption, a mass blackout swept across the Iberian Peninsula, plunging areas including central Lisbon into darkness for approximately nine hours last Monday. The outage caused significant inconvenience for residents as power was gradually restored.

According to a Reuters witness, parts of Madrid saw the power return an hour earlier than central Lisbon, marking the first signs of recovery in the region. The blackout's impact was felt across multiple sectors, causing disruptions and requiring urgent attention from power companies.

Authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for the cause of the outage, but restoration was prioritized. The incident underscores the vulnerability of power infrastructure and highlights the need for improved grid resilience to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)