S&P 500: Megacaps Struggle Amid Economic Uncertainty

The S&P 500 ended Monday's session nearly unchanged due to pressure from megacap stocks as investors awaited key economic data and earnings from large U.S. companies. Trade policy uncertainties and upcoming quarterly reports from major firms are expected to influence market outcomes.

Updated: 29-04-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:32 IST
The S&P 500 saw a choppy trading session on Monday, closing nearly flat as megacap stocks, particularly Nvidia and Amazon, applied pressure. Wall Street investors remain cautious, anticipating pivotal economic data and earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

Among the 'Magnificent Seven' leading companies, Amazon, along with Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, is poised to release its quarterly earnings later this week. Despite gains from Apple and Meta, Nvidia and Amazon's declines tempered overall market performance.

Preliminary data showed the S&P 500 closed with a modest gain, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones saw mixed results. Economic uncertainty persists due to U.S. trade policy, prompting a cautious approach from analysts and investors alike.

