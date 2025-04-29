Left Menu

Controversy Over Denial of Rights for Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador

Kerry Kennedy, a human rights activist, claims that the Salvadoran government denied her access to meet with Venezuelan detainees. Over 250 Venezuelans were deported from the U.S. to a Salvadoran prison under allegations of gang affiliation. The situation has led to a potential constitutional conflict.

29-04-2025
The Salvadoran government has allegedly denied access to Kerry Kennedy, a renowned human rights activist, from meeting her Venezuelan clients held in a local prison.

More than 250 Venezuelans were deported from the U.S. to this facility amid claims of gang involvement, although relatives contest these allegations.

The U.S. and El Salvador face criticism over legal procedures, with tensions rising between U.S. executive actions and judicial orders regarding one erroneously deported individual.

