Controversy Over Denial of Rights for Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador
Kerry Kennedy, a human rights activist, claims that the Salvadoran government denied her access to meet with Venezuelan detainees. Over 250 Venezuelans were deported from the U.S. to a Salvadoran prison under allegations of gang affiliation. The situation has led to a potential constitutional conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:17 IST
The Salvadoran government has allegedly denied access to Kerry Kennedy, a renowned human rights activist, from meeting her Venezuelan clients held in a local prison.
More than 250 Venezuelans were deported from the U.S. to this facility amid claims of gang involvement, although relatives contest these allegations.
The U.S. and El Salvador face criticism over legal procedures, with tensions rising between U.S. executive actions and judicial orders regarding one erroneously deported individual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mehul Choksi's Legal Battle: Human Rights Concerns and a Political Extradition Challenge
Dr. B R Ambedkar: A Global Icon for Human Rights and Equality
U.S.-El Salvador Deportation Dispute: Human Rights Concerns Amid Political Alliance
Shirin Ebadi Urges Global Action as Iran Faces Human Rights Crisis
Universal Declaration of Human Rights among new entries to UNESCO Memory of the World Register