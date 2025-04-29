Controversy Over Denial of Rights for Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador

The Salvadoran government has allegedly denied access to Kerry Kennedy, a renowned human rights activist, from meeting her Venezuelan clients held in a local prison.

More than 250 Venezuelans were deported from the U.S. to this facility amid claims of gang involvement, although relatives contest these allegations.

The U.S. and El Salvador face criticism over legal procedures, with tensions rising between U.S. executive actions and judicial orders regarding one erroneously deported individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)