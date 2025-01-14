Delhi Police Unravel School Bomb Hoax Mystery

The Delhi Police have uncovered the identity of a Class-12 student who allegedly sent hoax bomb threats to more than 400 schools across the city. The revelation came after a series of investigations linked the boy's parents to an NGO with connections to a political party.

According to Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tewari, the juvenile employed a virtual private network (VPN) to mask the origins of these threats, posing challenges for investigators. Forensic analysis of his devices confirmed his involvement.

Authorities are now probing potential links to a larger conspiracy, given the NGO's political affiliations, aiming to create public unrest through such disruptive activities. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections to further the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)