Delhi Police Unravel School Bomb Hoax Mystery

Delhi Police identified a Class-12 student sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools. His parents are tied to an NGO supporting a political party. The investigation seeks to uncover potential broader conspiracies. The juvenile used encrypted emails to avoid detection and aimed to disrupt schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police have uncovered the identity of a Class-12 student who allegedly sent hoax bomb threats to more than 400 schools across the city. The revelation came after a series of investigations linked the boy's parents to an NGO with connections to a political party.

According to Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tewari, the juvenile employed a virtual private network (VPN) to mask the origins of these threats, posing challenges for investigators. Forensic analysis of his devices confirmed his involvement.

Authorities are now probing potential links to a larger conspiracy, given the NGO's political affiliations, aiming to create public unrest through such disruptive activities. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections to further the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

