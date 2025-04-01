Left Menu

Election Commission Hosts 5,000 Meetings to Address Political Party Concerns

The Election Commission, in an effort to tackle concerns of political parties, has facilitated nearly 5,000 meetings across the nation. The meetings involved over 28,000 representatives and were conducted by various electoral officers at state and district levels.

This initiative, occurring over a span of 25 days, included crucial engagements such as 40 meetings led by state chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 facilitated by district election officers, and 3,879 organized by electoral registration officers, the commission reported on Tuesday.

The meetings were part of a strategy devised at a recent CEO conference aimed at resolving pending issues. States have been asked to submit action reports for further evaluation, and any issues needing additional attention will be escalated to the poll panel if not resolved within the current legal parameters.

