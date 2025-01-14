Left Menu

Foreign Influence: Social Media's Dark Role in Sweden's Gang Wars

Swedish police report that foreign entities are recruiting local gangs via social media to execute violent acts, including targeting the Israeli embassy. With increasing gang violence, social media has become a tool for crimes, involving minors as young as 12. The government contemplates banning these apps for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish authorities are sounding the alarm over the role of foreign powers in exacerbating domestic gang violence through social media platforms.

According to Petra Lundh, the National Police Commissioner, these digital networks are being exploited as channels for recruitment and violent orchestrations, with recent attacks targeting Israel's embassy exemplifying such hybrid threats.

Amidst growing concerns, Sweden leads the EU in gun-related fatalities per capita, largely affecting minors. The government is considering drastic measures, including a potential ban on social media apps for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

