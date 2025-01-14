Foreign Influence: Social Media's Dark Role in Sweden's Gang Wars

Swedish authorities are sounding the alarm over the role of foreign powers in exacerbating domestic gang violence through social media platforms.

According to Petra Lundh, the National Police Commissioner, these digital networks are being exploited as channels for recruitment and violent orchestrations, with recent attacks targeting Israel's embassy exemplifying such hybrid threats.

Amidst growing concerns, Sweden leads the EU in gun-related fatalities per capita, largely affecting minors. The government is considering drastic measures, including a potential ban on social media apps for children.

