Left Menu

Global Interpol Crackdown Exposes Grim Realities of Illegal Mining in West Africa

Interpol's operation in West Africa, targeting illegal gold mining, led to 200 arrests and the seizure of harmful materials. The crackdown, revealing extensive illicit networks, aimed at mitigating widespread environmental and health damage. A related rescue mission in South Africa highlights the plight of informal miners trapped underground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:56 IST
Global Interpol Crackdown Exposes Grim Realities of Illegal Mining in West Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Interpol announced a major operation against illegal gold mining in West Africa resulted in 200 arrests and seized harmful chemicals, explosives, and drugs. Conducted in Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea, and Senegal, it exposed extensive networks causing environmental and health damage.

The operation revealed perilous work conditions as miners relied on painkillers to combat toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide, which pose severe health risks. Interpol's Secretary General, Valdecy Urquiza, praised international cooperation.

Meanwhile, a South African rescue at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine exposed the dangers of illegal mining in abandoned sites, with 34 survivors and 24 bodies recovered, highlighting the crisis informal miners face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025