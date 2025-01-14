Global Interpol Crackdown Exposes Grim Realities of Illegal Mining in West Africa
Interpol's operation in West Africa, targeting illegal gold mining, led to 200 arrests and the seizure of harmful materials. The crackdown, revealing extensive illicit networks, aimed at mitigating widespread environmental and health damage. A related rescue mission in South Africa highlights the plight of informal miners trapped underground.
Interpol announced a major operation against illegal gold mining in West Africa resulted in 200 arrests and seized harmful chemicals, explosives, and drugs. Conducted in Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea, and Senegal, it exposed extensive networks causing environmental and health damage.
The operation revealed perilous work conditions as miners relied on painkillers to combat toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide, which pose severe health risks. Interpol's Secretary General, Valdecy Urquiza, praised international cooperation.
Meanwhile, a South African rescue at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine exposed the dangers of illegal mining in abandoned sites, with 34 survivors and 24 bodies recovered, highlighting the crisis informal miners face.
