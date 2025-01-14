Uniting Under the Tricolour: Maharashtra's Call to Action

In a call for unity, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the importance of setting aside differences related to region, caste, and language to unite under the Indian tricolour, with the aim of realizing the dream of a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the 'Shaurya Divas' event, which commemorated the Marathas' bravery during the 1761 Battle of Panipat, Fadnavis noted that the Marathas were on the verge of victory against Ahmed Shah Abdali but were defeated due to a lack of unity among local kings.

Drawing historical parallels and urging collective action, Fadnavis announced plans to erect a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Panipat as a symbol of unity and resilience, accompanied by a memorial at the battle site, with prominent political figures attending the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)