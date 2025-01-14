Left Menu

Uniting Under the Tricolour: Maharashtra's Call to Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized unity across regional, caste, and linguistic divides under India's tricolour to achieve a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at 'Shaurya Divas', he referenced historical battles and the importance of learning from them to avoid past mistakes and unite for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:19 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • India

In a call for unity, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the importance of setting aside differences related to region, caste, and language to unite under the Indian tricolour, with the aim of realizing the dream of a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the 'Shaurya Divas' event, which commemorated the Marathas' bravery during the 1761 Battle of Panipat, Fadnavis noted that the Marathas were on the verge of victory against Ahmed Shah Abdali but were defeated due to a lack of unity among local kings.

Drawing historical parallels and urging collective action, Fadnavis announced plans to erect a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Panipat as a symbol of unity and resilience, accompanied by a memorial at the battle site, with prominent political figures attending the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

