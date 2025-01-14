House Budget Vote: A Strategy for Disaster Relief

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans for the House of Representatives to vote on a budget bill by Easter, with a goal of reaching the president's desk by Memorial Day.

Johnson emphasized the inclusion of disaster relief in budget talks, highlighting the urgency due to rampant wildfires in Southern California.

The budget reconciliation conversation will incorporate crucial measures to address disaster preparedness and response, aiming for a comprehensive legislative package that tackles both fiscal and environmental challenges.

