House Budget Vote: A Strategy for Disaster Relief
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson aims to have the House vote on a budget bill by Easter and send it to the president by Memorial Day. The budget discussion will include disaster relief measures, notably due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans for the House of Representatives to vote on a budget bill by Easter, with a goal of reaching the president's desk by Memorial Day.
Johnson emphasized the inclusion of disaster relief in budget talks, highlighting the urgency due to rampant wildfires in Southern California.
The budget reconciliation conversation will incorporate crucial measures to address disaster preparedness and response, aiming for a comprehensive legislative package that tackles both fiscal and environmental challenges.
