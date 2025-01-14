Trio Arrested in Nepalese Kidnapping Case

Nepalese authorities have apprehended three suspects tied to the abduction of a 15-year-old boy from the Sarlahi district. Among those arrested is an Indian national.

The trio, identified as Ramji Sah, 68, Bikram Paswan, 19, and Pravachan Sah, 27, were detained at a residence in Bramhapuri municipality.

Upon raiding Ramji Sah's home, police successfully rescued the boy and placed the suspects under a seven-day judicial remand. Investigations are ongoing to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)