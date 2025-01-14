Left Menu

Trio Arrested in Nepalese Kidnapping Case

Police in Nepal have arrested three individuals, including an Indian national, involved in the abduction of a 15-year-old boy from the Sarlahi district. The suspects are under judicial remand for further investigation. The boy was successfully rescued from a house in Bramhapuri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:31 IST
Trio Arrested in Nepalese Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese authorities have apprehended three suspects tied to the abduction of a 15-year-old boy from the Sarlahi district. Among those arrested is an Indian national.

The trio, identified as Ramji Sah, 68, Bikram Paswan, 19, and Pravachan Sah, 27, were detained at a residence in Bramhapuri municipality.

Upon raiding Ramji Sah's home, police successfully rescued the boy and placed the suspects under a seven-day judicial remand. Investigations are ongoing to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025