Trio Arrested in Nepalese Kidnapping Case
Police in Nepal have arrested three individuals, including an Indian national, involved in the abduction of a 15-year-old boy from the Sarlahi district. The suspects are under judicial remand for further investigation. The boy was successfully rescued from a house in Bramhapuri.
Updated: 14-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:31 IST
Nepalese authorities have apprehended three suspects tied to the abduction of a 15-year-old boy from the Sarlahi district. Among those arrested is an Indian national.
The trio, identified as Ramji Sah, 68, Bikram Paswan, 19, and Pravachan Sah, 27, were detained at a residence in Bramhapuri municipality.
Upon raiding Ramji Sah's home, police successfully rescued the boy and placed the suspects under a seven-day judicial remand. Investigations are ongoing to gather more details.
