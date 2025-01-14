High Court Grants Bail to Boby Chemmanur Amid Sexual Harassment Case

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Boby Chemmanur, a well-known businessman, following his arrest in a sexual harassment case involving actor Honey Rose.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while approving his release, emphasized that society should not tolerate body shaming and underscored the importance of making respectful comments about individuals.

The court detailed stringent bail conditions, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations, although it also noted that bail is traditionally favored over incarceration unless specifically warranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)