High Court Grants Bail to Boby Chemmanur Amid Sexual Harassment Case

The Kerala High Court granted bail to businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was in custody for alleged sexual harassment against actor Honey Rose. The court emphasized that body shaming is unacceptable and outlined stringent conditions for his release, while also noting that the case attracted legal attention due to its nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:42 IST
High Court Grants Bail to Boby Chemmanur Amid Sexual Harassment Case
Boby Chemmanur
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Boby Chemmanur, a well-known businessman, following his arrest in a sexual harassment case involving actor Honey Rose.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while approving his release, emphasized that society should not tolerate body shaming and underscored the importance of making respectful comments about individuals.

The court detailed stringent bail conditions, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations, although it also noted that bail is traditionally favored over incarceration unless specifically warranted.

