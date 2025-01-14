Maharashtra Minister's Political Storm: Tensions Rise in Beed Amid Murder Investigation

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as minister Dhananjay Munde faces pressure to resign over alleged involvement in a murder case. The controversy stems from Munde's connections with Walmik Karad, recently charged in the murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde met with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the unrest in his constituency, Parli. The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes, after which Munde returned to Parli, aiming to quell tensions and address the media soon.

The case has sparked fierce protests, with Karad's supporters clashing with authorities. Despite prohibitory orders, demonstrators threw stones, set fires, and blocked roads, demanding Karad's release from judicial custody.

