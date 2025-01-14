Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Political Storm: Tensions Rise in Beed Amid Murder Investigation

Dhananjay Munde, a Maharashtra minister, faces calls for resignation over links to a sarpanch's murder in Beed. His associate, Walmik Karad, is charged under anti-organized crime laws, sparking protests. Munde met with party president Ajit Pawar, aiming to stabilize the situation in his constituency Parli.

Updated: 14-01-2025 21:49 IST
Maharashtra Minister's Political Storm: Tensions Rise in Beed Amid Murder Investigation
Dhananjay Munde
The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as minister Dhananjay Munde faces pressure to resign over alleged involvement in a murder case. The controversy stems from Munde's connections with Walmik Karad, recently charged in the murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde met with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the unrest in his constituency, Parli. The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes, after which Munde returned to Parli, aiming to quell tensions and address the media soon.

The case has sparked fierce protests, with Karad's supporters clashing with authorities. Despite prohibitory orders, demonstrators threw stones, set fires, and blocked roads, demanding Karad's release from judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

