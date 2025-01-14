BJP Leader Expelled After Serious Allegations Emerge

A BJP leader from Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on charges of raping a fellow party leader and extorting money, according to authorities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved swiftly to expel Ajitpal Singh Chouhan from its ranks following his arrest. The allegations involve serious crimes, including rape, extortion, and threats.

Chouhan stands accused of abusing his position under the guise of offering a party ticket, and exerted undue pressure on the victim's family, leading to coercion accompanied by threats of violence, as reported in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)