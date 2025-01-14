Left Menu

BJP Leader Expelled After Serious Allegations Emerge

A BJP leader in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on charges of raping a woman BJP leader and extorting money. The BJP expelled him following the arrest. Ajitpal Singh Chouhan allegedly committed the crimes to secure a party ticket for the victim, using intimidation and threats to extort money.

A BJP leader from Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on charges of raping a fellow party leader and extorting money, according to authorities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved swiftly to expel Ajitpal Singh Chouhan from its ranks following his arrest. The allegations involve serious crimes, including rape, extortion, and threats.

Chouhan stands accused of abusing his position under the guise of offering a party ticket, and exerted undue pressure on the victim's family, leading to coercion accompanied by threats of violence, as reported in the FIR.

