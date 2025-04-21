Left Menu

BJP Leader Expelled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations in Madhya Pradesh

A BJP leader from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, Suresh Singh, was expelled from the party following allegations of sexual assault. A case against him was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh denies the accusations, claiming they are part of a conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:51 IST
BJP Leader Expelled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations in Madhya Pradesh
Suresh Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is facing serious allegations that have resulted in his expulsion from the party. Suresh Singh, the party's local vice president, stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman. The move came after a complaint was lodged, and a case was registered against him.

The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those concerning criminal force against a woman, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway, and legal actions will follow based on findings.

Suresh Singh has, however, refuted the accusations, describing them as a 'conspiracy' by a fellow party member. He maintains his innocence, expressing disappointment over the party's decision to expel him without seeking his perspective. Singh, who retired from the army and has served the BJP for over two decades, vowed full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025