BJP Leader Expelled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations in Madhya Pradesh

A BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is facing serious allegations that have resulted in his expulsion from the party. Suresh Singh, the party's local vice president, stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman. The move came after a complaint was lodged, and a case was registered against him.

The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those concerning criminal force against a woman, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway, and legal actions will follow based on findings.

Suresh Singh has, however, refuted the accusations, describing them as a 'conspiracy' by a fellow party member. He maintains his innocence, expressing disappointment over the party's decision to expel him without seeking his perspective. Singh, who retired from the army and has served the BJP for over two decades, vowed full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

